Matty Healy wants to produce an acoustic album for Taylor Swift.

The 1975 frontman would love to see the 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker return to her country roots and record a stripped-back record - but he doesn't think it's going to happen anytime soon.

Speaking on Neil Griffiths' podcast The Green Room, the 'Love Me' hitmaker said: ''Taylor Swift doing an acoustic record?

''I can't think of a record that would sell more than that.

''Like, Taylor Swift's intimate return to country.

''Of course, you'd wanna produce that!

''She's [probably] gonna sit on that idea, but Taylor, if you ever want someone to help you set up the mics for your acoustic record, just so you know, I'm there.''

The 30-year-old star also took to Twitter on Tuesday (24.09.19) to pitch the idea of Taylor covering songs by Joni Mitchell and Bruce Springsteen.

He wrote: ''Taylor Swift. With an acoustic guitar. Doing her 'Nebraska'. Doing her 'Blue'. Kill me (sic)''

Taylor was rumoured to be the subject of The 1975's 2016 song 'She's American' after Matty's flirtation with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker.

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker thought it was ''cool'' the gossip generated attention around the world, but only because he was fascinated by how interested other people are in the US superstar.

He said: ''I don't do anything else, so it doesn't leave a lot of room for me going out or sh***ing someone.

''So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl it ends up going everywhere... I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, 'Who's Matt Healy?' so that was cool.

''But I didn't make a big deal out of it myself. It's not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn't Taylor Swift we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life.

''It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift.''

Matty also admitted that he isn't ''very good'' at relationships and would have struggled to commit to Taylor because it would have been tough to live in her shadow.

He said: ''I feel like I'm not very good at relationships.

''And the reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would've been, 'F***ing hell, I am not being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F**k. That.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.''