Matty Healy wants to have a child ''now''.

The 1975 frontman - who is in a relationship with model Gabriella Brooks - thinks being a parent would give him a new purpose in life and stop him from focusing on existential despair.

Asked if new track 'Love It If We Made It' was written from the perspective of ''staring death in the face'', he told Vulture: ''I mean, yeah. It's not opinionated. It's stuff that's happened. It's what I was worried about.

''A combination of not being able to focus on one thing, and talking about my drug addiction, interspersed with the world, then me, then the world. I've always been staring death in the face. Always an existentialist, a nihilist. I just wanna have a baby now. Then I'll stop doing that.''

Though the 'Chocolate' hitmaker likes to make other people happy, he thinks he's currently ''too busy'' to have a child.

He added: ''I'm too busy, but do you ever think that sometimes? God! Well, at least then me will go away! I'd like to become a vessel for somebody else's happiness. That's where I get meaning in life. I make music; it makes people happy. I find everything else a bit hard. I love my girlfriend.''

And the 29-year-old star admitted having a child might be selfish if he's just looking for ''salvation''.

He said: ''I don't wanna have a baby because of my sense of salvation.

''There's not much out there for [children]. I worry if there's really any point. Is there?''

However, Matty later asked for the subject to be dropped as there are issues he needs to ''iron out'' with his girlfriend.

He said: ''I don't wanna go down this road. Some stuff me and my missus have to iron out.''