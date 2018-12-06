The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has admitted there is ''rampant misogyny'' within rock music after fierce backlash over comments he made in an interview.
Matty Healy admits there is ''rampant misogyny'' within rock music.
The 1975 frontman had come under fire for recent comments in which he hit out at hip hop and ''Soundcloud rap'' while he was quoted as saying the same kind of sexism ''doesn't happen in rock and roll anymore''.
However, he has now taking to Twitter and said: ''Just to clarify I said that misogyny wasn't ALLOWED in rock and roll now days in a way it is in hip hop - not that it doesn't exist, that's maybe a misquote as I'm aware of the misogyny in rocknroll.
''I would never deny the RAMPANT misogyny that exists in Rock n Roll. It's everywhere and has been a weirdly accepted part of it since it's inception.
''BUT now looking at what I said - I was simplifying a complex issue without the right amount of education on the subject. (sic)''
The 29-year-old musician defended his ignorance while pointed out he does ''actively'' work to ''support women'' but admitted he is still uninformed in some areas.
He continued: ''Think cos I'm so actively trying to support women (not a brag but with the record label etc) I kinda forget that im not very educated on feminism and misogyny and I cant just 'figure stuff out' in public and end up trivialising the complexities of such enormous, experienced issues.
''So basically, I'm sorry for saying that as I was wrong. And thanks for pointing out cos if I'm gonna do this I have to keep learning...
''Just to clarify I'm not apologising for saying 'rock music is void of misogyny'. I didn't say that. Any body who says that is not only thick as f**k they most probably don't have physical eyes. It's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. (sic)''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.