Matty Healy has teased a week-long residency paying homage to each era of The 1975.

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker took to Twitter to share his idea to perform music from the band's albums - including their latest release, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' - and their early EPs at a small venue in the UK, with the same production they had on each supporting tour for the records.

He tweeted: ''I REALLY wanna rent out a venue for a week at end of campaign and do:

1st night : Ep's

2nd: The 1975

3rd: ILIWYS

4th: ABIIOR

5th: NOACF

6th: GREATEST HITS LOLL

All with the same production and lighting of each era etc (sic)''

After the idea went down a treat with fans, Matty said the shows will ''officially'' be happening.

Retweeting his own tweet, he added: ''Ok due to reaction - this is now officially happening (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old frontman recently came under fire for hitting out at hip hop and ''Soundcloud rap'', while he was quoted as saying the same kind of sexism ''doesn't happen in rock and roll anymore''.

However, he later clarified his comments and admitted there is ''rampant misogyny'' within rock music.

He tweeted: ''Just to clarify I said that misogyny wasn't ALLOWED in rock and roll now days in a way it is in hip hop - not that it doesn't exist, that's maybe a misquote as I'm aware of the misogyny in rocknroll.

''I would never deny the RAMPANT misogyny that exists in Rock n Roll. It's everywhere and has been a weirdly accepted part of it since it's inception.

''BUT now looking at what I said - I was simplifying a complex issue without the right amount of education on the subject. (sic)''

The 'Sex' singer defended his ignorance while pointed out he does ''actively'' work to ''support women'' but admitted he is still uninformed in some areas.

He continued: ''Think cos I'm so actively trying to support women (not a brag but with the record label etc) I kinda forget that im not very educated on feminism and misogyny and I cant just 'figure stuff out' in public and end up trivialising the complexities of such enormous, experienced issues.

''So basically, I'm sorry for saying that as I was wrong. And thanks for pointing out cos if I'm gonna do this I have to keep learning...

''Just to clarify I'm not apologising for saying 'rock music is void of misogyny'. I didn't say that. Any body who says that is not only thick as f**k they most probably don't have physical eyes. It's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. (sic)''