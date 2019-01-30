Matty Healy has teased what fans can expect from their headline performances at Reading and Leeds festivals in August.
Matty Healy wants The 1975's fans to feel like they are watching someone have their ''teenage mind blown'' when they headline Reading and Leeds.
The 29-year-old frontman of the chart-topping indie band has teased what fans can expect when the 'Somebody Else' hitmakers head up the main stage at Reading on August 23 and Leeds on August 24.
He explained that he wants their performance to come off ''logistically slick'' - but admitted he himself will have the exuberance of someone living out their wildest dream.
Speaking to Another Man magazine, he said: ''I want Reading to be logistically slick - I don't want things to break; I don't want to drop the mic like in Love It If We Made It [at Camden Assembly last month].
''But I don't want me to be slick at Reading - I want people to be watching somebody have their teenage mind blown for two hours. Because that's what I would wanna see!''
Matty has promised their performance will be ''fresh''.
He said: ''The set's changed quite a lot, which keeps it fresh for us, because we change it every night. At the moment it's still a very fresh show for me, and I think that mood really dictates me, dictates my records - my attention span dictates my records, quite obviously - and I think that I don't get that bored with life.''
And the 'Chocolate' hitmaker even hinted that the band will debut a few more new songs live, including 'I Couldn't Be More In Love' from their latest album 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'.
He spilled: ''By the time we get back to the UK, I want it to be as impressive, and new.
''I want you to come and see us in festival season and see 'I Couldn't Be More In Love', and different things with equal amounts of ... good. [laughs]''
Meanwhile, Matty recently revealed that being in England influenced their next record, 'Notes On A Conditional Form', created in London, which will be more British-sounding than their last project, which was partially recorded in Los Angeles.
Speaking about the difference in style between the two records, Matty said: ''It's because I'm in England.''
The synth-pop group - made up of Matty, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel - are including a ''narrative'' in their latest record and the 'It's Not Living If I'm Not With You' singer previously confessed that his latest two projects are not comparable.
He said: ''It's really deconstructed. There's some quippy lyrical bits that will make up a narrative. I don't want to compare 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and this too much, because they are two completely different times.''
The 'Give Yourself A Try' hitmaker went on to explain that they didn't save any tracks from 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' to use in the new album.
He said: ''It was like 'We can't limit our record in fear of not making another good record.'''
