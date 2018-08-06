Matty Healy is going to invite a ''handful'' of fans into his studio to preview The 1975's new albums.

The 'Somebody Else' hitmaker took to Twitter to tease his plan to allow a select few into the band's recording space, but confessed he was ''pretty nervous'' about letting them hear their new tunes.

He tweeted on Monday (06.08.18): ''I'm gonna get a handful of you guys to come to the studio (LA) and listen to some of the record(s) soon. I'm pretty nervous but very excited [sic]''

The band have two albums in the works, the first, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', is set to be released in October.

Whilst a second, entitled 'Notes On A Conditional Form', is coming in May 2019.

Speaking about the two albums, Matty said: ''We're actually doing two albums. We're doing 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and then I think in May next year we're dropping 'Notes On A Conditional Form', which is a different album.''

The group have released new singles 'Give Yourself A Try' and 'Love It If We Made It', which marked their first new music since 2016 LP 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It', this year.

Meanwhile, the singer's famous father Tim Healy recently revealed he has recorded a song with his son.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter last month to share the news that he had been in the studio with his offspring to record a track that he had written when Matty was just 11 years old.

Posting a loving picture of himself with the 'Chocolate' hitmaker, Tim wrote: ''Had a brill day recording a song I wrote when Matty was 11 he wanted it on his new album yippee you can hear it in April love you guys xxxx (sic)''

A second picture of Tim sat at a piano whilst Matty stands beside him was captioned: ''In the studio xx (sic)''

Tim is best known for starring as Dennis Patterson on the British TV show 'Auf Wiedersehen'.

It's not known if the track will be featured on either of their albums.