Matty Healy thinks there are no other bands as ''interesting'' as The 1975 right now.

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker believes his band is one of the most unique in the world.

He told Billboard: ''There are no big bands who are doing anything as interesting as us right now. Tell me dudes with guitars who are more relevant to do that slot.''

Meanwhile, Matt previously reassured fans that he's not planning to retire The 1975.

The 29-year-old singer previously referred to the band's forthcoming album, 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships', as the ''end of an era'', leading fans to speculate that it could be the last record from the 'Chocolate' band but he says there is ''no way'' they will be calling it quits in the near future.

Explaining why he changed the album's title from 'Music For Cars', Matt said: ''There is no album called 'Music For Cars'. The reason I changed my mind is that I realised every writer wants a great ending, right? That's what you want as part of your repertoire. I think I had the drive to do that so much throughout 'I Like It When You Sleep'. It was driving me. And then when I started making this record I realised I was just being naive. I was lying to myself. I'm not going to stop The 1975 next year - no way. I don't want to do that.''

Matt says 'Music For Cars' is instead the name for their ''new era'', and that they'll be releasing a second record in 2019 called 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

He added: ''It's the umbrella for whatever music comes out in this timeframe. We're actually doing two albums. We're doing 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and then I think in May next year we're dropping 'Notes On A Conditional Form', which is a different album.''