The 1975's Matty Healy has recorded a song with his father, Tim Healy.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter over the weekend to share the news that he had been in the studio with his musician son to record a track that he had written when Matty was just 11 years old.

Posting a loving picture of himself with the 'Chocolate' hitmaker, Tim wrote: ''Had a brill day recording a song I wrote when Matty was 11 he wanted it on his new album yippee you can hear it in April love you guys xxxx (sic)''

A second picture of Tim sat at a piano whilst Matty stands beside him was captioned: ''In the studio xx (sic)''

If Tim - who was best known for starring as Dennis Patterson on the British TV show 'Auf Wiedersehen' - and Matty's new track does drop in April next year it is unlikely it will appear on the band's upcoming album, 'A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships', as that is expected to be released this October.

However, Matty recently revealed The 1975 has two albums in the works with the second - entitled 'Notes On A Conditional Form' - coming in May 2019, so that could be the record that includes the father-son duet.

Speaking about the two albums, Matty said: ''We're actually doing two albums. We're doing 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and then I think in May next year we're dropping 'Notes On A Conditional Form', which is a different album.''

Last month, the group released new single 'Give Yourself A Try', which marked their first new music since 2016 LP 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It'.