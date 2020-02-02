Matty Healy has taken to social media to reassure fans about his health.

The 1975 star was recently hospitalised, prompting the popular band to cancel a live performance in Brisbane, Australia - but Matt has now taken to Twitter in a bid to calm the fears of his fans.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes :) I am alive and well s**t just got way too vibey I'm still taking it easy but I'll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!! (sic)''

The band originally revealed news of Matt's health issues in a statement issued via their official Twitter account.

They said: ''We hope to be back on track for tomorrow's show in Sydney. Thanks in advance for everyone's understanding and apologies for the lateness of this announcement. We are all devastated to miss tonight's show but have to put Matty's welfare first X (sic)''

Meanwhile, Matt has recently become involved in a feud with pop star Ellie Goulding.

The row was ignited when Matt seemingly criticised her music in a recent interview.

He said: ''The artists whose single streams are in the billions, people don't buy their albums, necessarily ... Ellie Goulding, people will listen to her music at the gym and they will listen to it on playlists.''

However, Ellie wasted little time in hitting back at the star, defending her own career achievements.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I've had 3 multi platinum albums so I feel like people have been fairly invested but ok I'll let you have it. (sic)''