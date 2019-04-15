Matty Healy doesn't think paid meet and greets are ''cool''.

The 1975 frontman has insisted he and his band will never charge their fans to get a picture with them, because he doesn't like the idea of ''making music exclusive'', as he says that's ''not what music's about''.

He said: ''What is it? Like 300 to a thousand bucks. It's just not cool because you're making music exclusive and that's not what music's about. You're saying to people, 'This relationship that we have in art goes so far until you can't afford it anymore.'''

Matty also spoke about which 1975 track he feels perfectly sums up the band, and whilst he admitted that every song has its place with the rockers, he thinks 'Fallingforyou' - which appeared on their 2013 EP 'IV' - would be the best choice.

Speaking to KROQ backstage at Coachella, he said: ''[Every song], because every time I get excited about a song I have to be like, 'This is the song that is The 1975'. I know that it should be 'Love It If We Made It' but I'd want it to be 'Fallingforyou' ... but that's a more left field one.''

Meanwhile, the 'Chocolate' hitmaker has previously hit out at artists who charge fans for meet and greets, as he claimed they were profiting off of ''human connection''.

He fumed: ''Who came up with payed meet and greets? Did they think 'Surely there must be something else we can monetise........OH! Human connection!! They'll eat that up!'

''MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T

''DON'T ONLY MEET THEM IF YOU'RE GETTING PAYED HONESTLY WHAT ARE YOU DOING (sic)''