Matty Healy says The 1975's 'Music For Cars' era will be their ''Gorillaz moment'', as it will mark the start of a hiatus, because he isn't ready to give up his music career.
The 29-year-old musician had previously claimed his band's new era of music - dubbed the 'Music For Cars' era, which encompasses the imminent 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and next year's 'Notes On A Conditional Form' - would be the end of the group, but now believes it will instead mark the start of a hiatus, because he isn't ready to give up his music career.
When asked if the era was the end of The 1975, Matty said: ''No! Surely not. It's a semicolon. That's longer than a comma, isn't it? But shorter than a full stop?
''Our Gorillaz moment. I sat myself down and said, 'Okay, you haven't told anyone this ending yet, so think about it. Are you willing to sacrifice the reason you get out of bed because you want a good ending at 28 years old?' What I wanted to do was make a load of music. Since I made that decision, I've shat myself.''
Matty's original plan was to make three records - 2013's 'The 1975', 2016's 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It', and a third which was supposed to just be titled 'Music For Cars' - and has said he became ''obsessed'' with the idea of having a ''great ending'' for the 'Chocolate' hitmakers.
He told Vulture: ''Do you not feel really urgent right now? I'm such a drama queen. Everybody is living their own movie, everybody is the protagonist in the world. If you're a writer, you want a great ending, right? I was obsessed: 'I'm gonna do three records. We've got artwork for the third. That's gonna be it.'''
Now, 'Music For Cars' is the name of the band's current era of music, but it's unknown as of the time of writing what will happen to the 'Somebody Else' musicians once their fourth album is released in 2019.
