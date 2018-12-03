Matty Healy ''knows'' The 1975 are ready to headline Glastonbury Festival.

The 29-year-old frontman has predicted that the pop-rock band will be topping the bill at the the iconic music festival by this time next year, and although he's afraid he might ''completely lose his mind'' if they were chosen to headline, he insists The 1975 have become a ''really good band''.

In an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, he said: ''I'll be at Glastonbury [in a year] whether we headline it or not, who knows, if I am ever headlining Glastonbury then everyone's gonna have to be on guard for a year that I don't completely lose my mind.

''Yeah I think that we are, I know that we are [ready], Glastonbury - give us a year, Reading and Leeds I'll do tomorrow.

''It'll be a very humble show all of this ego and confidence will probably be gone I'll be like 'Honestly guys thanks so much for coming'. But like we've just become a really good band in my opinion.''

The group - made up of Matty, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald, and Adam Hann - have recently released their latest record 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', and Matty has expressed how excited he is to return to Reading and Leeds Festival to perform and confessed the music festival makes him ''proper emotional''.

He said: ''It [was] our first big headline festival, it gets me proper emotional, but I didn't just go as kids.

''When I got to 14, Christmas took a back seat and the date on my calendar was Reading and Leeds...I went one year with a tenner and no tent.''