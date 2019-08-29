Matty Healy is single.

The 1975 frontman is on the hunt for love again after his long-term girlfriend Gabriella Brooks - who he has been dating since 2015 but didn't go public with until the BRIT Awards in 2017 - dumped him over his obsession with partying.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Matty is great when he's on form but he isn't the easiest person to be with and leads a very unconventional life.

''There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year. He parties a lot at home when he's there and Gabby had just had enough. She doesn't want to lead her life like that.''

And it seems there's no going back for the pair as the blonde model has reportedly moved out of the home they share in North London and is leaning on Anais Gallagher - the daughter of former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher - for support.

The split comes less than a year after Matty said he was desperate for a child.

Asked if his track 'Love It If We Made It' was written from the perspective of ''staring death in the face'', he said back in November: ''I mean, yeah. It's not opinionated. It's stuff that's happened. It's what I was worried about.

''A combination of not being able to focus on one thing, and talking about my drug addiction, interspersed with the world, then me, then the world. I've always been staring death in the face. Always an existentialist, a nihilist. I just wanna have a baby now. Then I'll stop doing that.''

Gabriella stood by Matty when he went to rehab two years ago for a heroin addiction and, now that he's sober, he thinks being hooked on drugs isn't cool.

He said recently: ''In 2018, it's just not cool to be a heroin addict, is it? [Young people] don't look up to junkies. I don't look up to junkies.

''You can read their literature, but, God, imagine hanging out with them - what a f***ing nightmare. People on heroin are boring. These days, people like it when you've got your shit together, and you've got stuff to say.''