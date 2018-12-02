Matty Healy says it's ''not cool'' to be addicted to heroin, and says now that he's clean from the drug, he thinks addicts are ''boring''.
Matty Healy says it's ''not cool'' to be addicted to heroin.
The 29-year-old musician previously battled his own addiction to the illegal substance, and now that he's sober he knows it isn't ''cool'', and he doesn't ''look up to'' the kind of people who put the substance into their bodies because he believes they're ''boring'' and a ''f***ing nightmare''.
He said: ''In 2018, it's just not cool to be a heroin addict, is it? [Young people] don't look up to junkies. I don't look up to junkies. You can read their literature, but, God, imagine hanging out with them - what a f***ing nightmare. People on heroin are boring. These days, people like it when you've got your shit together, and you've got stuff to say.''
And The 1975 frontman can't understand how rockstars from the 60s manage to keep up the partying lifestyle, as he is now ''terrified of going out'' because he suffers with ''really bad migraines'' and would rather just stay indoors.
He added: ''You know, I'll watch stuff like 'Stones in Exile' and documentaries about bands from the Sixties, where they've got the same job as me, but they're also at parties and married to supermodels and living the rock star life, and I don't know how they do it.
''When I think about social situations, I lose my mind. I'm terrified of going out, because I get really bad migraines. So I don't want to go to, like, the cinema, and have to leave, and be a bore. So I just stay in.''
Matty has the tattooed image of a rockstar, but says he can't see himself getting any more inkings because he can't see the point if they're not visible to the public.
The 'Somebody Else' hitmaker told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''I don't think I'm going to get any more tattoos. They hurt too much, and I've run out of places to put them where people can see them. And what's the point of having a tattoo if no one sees it? I'm not gonna go up to people and describe what I've got, like, here [he points to his upper thigh], 'Yeah, I know you can't see it, but it's really fascinating.' No.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.