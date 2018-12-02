Matty Healy says it's ''not cool'' to be addicted to heroin.

The 29-year-old musician previously battled his own addiction to the illegal substance, and now that he's sober he knows it isn't ''cool'', and he doesn't ''look up to'' the kind of people who put the substance into their bodies because he believes they're ''boring'' and a ''f***ing nightmare''.

He said: ''In 2018, it's just not cool to be a heroin addict, is it? [Young people] don't look up to junkies. I don't look up to junkies. You can read their literature, but, God, imagine hanging out with them - what a f***ing nightmare. People on heroin are boring. These days, people like it when you've got your shit together, and you've got stuff to say.''

And The 1975 frontman can't understand how rockstars from the 60s manage to keep up the partying lifestyle, as he is now ''terrified of going out'' because he suffers with ''really bad migraines'' and would rather just stay indoors.

He added: ''You know, I'll watch stuff like 'Stones in Exile' and documentaries about bands from the Sixties, where they've got the same job as me, but they're also at parties and married to supermodels and living the rock star life, and I don't know how they do it.

''When I think about social situations, I lose my mind. I'm terrified of going out, because I get really bad migraines. So I don't want to go to, like, the cinema, and have to leave, and be a bore. So I just stay in.''

Matty has the tattooed image of a rockstar, but says he can't see himself getting any more inkings because he can't see the point if they're not visible to the public.

The 'Somebody Else' hitmaker told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''I don't think I'm going to get any more tattoos. They hurt too much, and I've run out of places to put them where people can see them. And what's the point of having a tattoo if no one sees it? I'm not gonna go up to people and describe what I've got, like, here [he points to his upper thigh], 'Yeah, I know you can't see it, but it's really fascinating.' No.''