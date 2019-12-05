The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has opened up about his sexuality and insisted that whilst he is attracted to beautiful me and women - he has no desire to have sex with a male.
Matty Healy's attraction to men ''stops when it comes to sex''.
The 1975 frontman has admitted he doesn't think it's necessary to discuss his sexuality but he considers himself an ''aesthete'' - someone who is appreciative of beauty regardless of gender.
Speaking to Attitude magazine for The Activists and Allies Issue, the 'Sex' hitmaker said: ''I tend not to talk about my sexuality that explicitly because I don't really have to and all things are subject to change.
''I'm an aesthete, so I have this objective view of beauty ... I see things as objectively beautiful, so men can be objectively beautiful.
''Sometimes, I see men and I'm like, 'F*** me, he's peng'.
''Then sexuality gets changed for me because I would, and have, kissed beautiful men, but I don't want to f*** them.
''It stops for me when it comes to [sex].''
The 'People' singer - who is the son of TV personality Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy - grew up in the ''gay community'' as his mum was part of the ''gay illuminati'' who partied at the famous celebrity hotspot, The Groucho, in London, and he believes that's why he's ended up becoming an LGBTQ+ ally and activist.
Recalling the first time he witnessed a ''sexy kiss'', Matty said: ''My mum's crew was kind of the gay 'Illuminati' of The Groucho [Club].
''I'd slept in the bar there more times than I can remember by the time I was 15.
''The first time I noticed a sexy kiss in real life was between two guys.
''They were my mum's mates, who were dancers in a show. ''When I look back, these are really formative experiences for people because it's what you identify as 'normal'.
''I grew up in the gay community. That's why I think there is my, whatever it is, activism.''
The full interview is available now in print and online.
