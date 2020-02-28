Matty Healy will ''never'' put out a record he's ''not happy with''.

The 1975 frontman announced in January that the group's fourth album 'Notes on a Conditional Form' had been delayed and won't be released until April and he's now defended criticism over the wait for the LP, admitting that although he understands fans' ''frustration'', he ''doesn't care'' because he'd rather make the best music the group can.

Replying to a now-deleted post on Reddit, he wrote: ''I never said it was s**t lol it's f***ing amazing.

''Listen you want me to be honest I'm never gonna put out a record I'm not happy with - even if you'd 'like' it to come out earlier. People love dates, fans, labels etc but I've always said it was gonna come out when it's finished.

''And I've just finished it. So it will come out as soon as it's physically made. And I put out a single less than a year after Brief inquiry.

''And continued to release music essentially every month up until now. So as much as I get your frustration Cos you want it I also don't care Cos it's so good and that's just life.(sic)''

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker's post comes a few days after he admitted on stage during the band's gig in Liverpool earlier this week that the release is set to be pushed back once again.

He said: ''I'll be honest with you lot, Liverpool, I'll tell you a secret, it's gonna be a couple of weeks late, because I keep writing stuff.

''I know everyone's like 'Oh f**k off with the whole 'this album', who cares by the point it comes out.' I'm just saying, we've got to make the vinyl, and to be honest the record was gonna be finished when it was finished because I'm not gonna put out a s**t record, do you know what i mean?

''It was gonna be finished when it was finished. It is now, it just took a minute because we're doing a bunch of shows. But I tell you what, it's a blooming good album.''