Matty Healy says The 1975 have plans to make a ''Matty record'' and a ''George record'', in honour of himself and fellow member George Daniel.

The 30-year-old singer and his best pal George form half of the 'Girls' hitmakers, and he has said the two plan to team up in the future to produce two albums that reflect their own personal styles.

Matty said: ''I think that [The 1975 is] a constantly evolving thing. I think that there's an obvious end to an era with 'Music for Cars', just because like we've come to the end of a decade. Like culture is moving. Like, The 1975 has to be a slightly different thing in like, I don't know what, like two years, you know. I mean it's, it just will naturally be.

''So me figuring out what that is, there's lots of stuff that we're gonna do. The 1975 doesn't really operate without each other. So I mean I'm not like giving people excuses.

''Like one thing that I know that we're gonna do is that I'm doing a Matty record and George is doing a George record. And we're gonna produce each other's records. So that's gonna happen. Yeah, that, there you go, exactly, there's an exclusive.''

Matty loves working with George because they're ''symbiotic'' in the way they approach a project.

He added of the drummer: ''He has this beautiful freedom to kind of like, we're just so symbiotic. Like he understands that like I'm very much a product of embracing my own limitations and I think that's something that he never tries to perfect. He said something once that like, he feels that I have the ability to like express myself in the way that I talk. And he kind of strives to do that sonically. Like, I can talk about my emotions and he can't. So he tries to like talk about his emotions in the way that the songs sound. And I kind of think that's really beautiful.''

The 1975 - which is completed by - Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald - will release their next album 'Notes on a Conditional Form' in April this year, and Matty says the record reflects their recent period of ''self-growth and self-reflection''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily, he said: ''Honestly, 'Notes...' just had to be like this kind of like collection of works. We made it during the campaign of another album. Like we made it in every country in the world.

''We've kind of been through this period of a lot of self-growth and self-reflection, personally and professionally and all these kinds of things. So, it's really manifested into this very, very long episodic kind of [record], I mean I love it.''