Matthew McConaughey used a hair loss treatment when he started going bald.

The 47-year-old actor noticed he was losing his locks when he turned 30 and was stunned when Regenix - a product derived from natural ingredients - actually halted the thinning process and made his tresses return.

He said: ''Yup, [my hair is] real, that's what I got. Actually, I was losing my hair in '99. Yes, I was.

''I started rubbing my head with this stuff called Regenix, and damn if it didn't come back. I had a silver dollar [bald spot in the back of my head].''

And the 'Gold' star's regrowth was so impressive, a doctor took responsibility and claimed he had carried out a hair transplant on the Hollywood hunk.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly!', Matthew said: ''I run into this guy in Beverly Hills and he goes, 'I've been wanting to meet you because I go to this conference every year and over the last 10 years we always put you on the screen as an example of a great hair transplant. For the last six years nobody ever raised their hand to say it was them and the last three years there's this doctor from Sweden that takes credit for it.'

''And I go, 'Ah, he's full of BS' and he goes, 'Can I look at your scalp? And he looks at it and he goes, You don't have hair transplants, I'm going to bust this man at next year's convention.' ''

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' star - who has children Levi, eight, seven-year-old Vida and four-year-old Livingston, with wife Camila Alves - admitted he has had a number of hair disasters over the years.

He recalled: ''Oh yeah, high school I had a perm [in the back of my head], right after the rat tail, right before the bleach blonde.

''As I remember it, I did have straight hair and then I got a perm at 15 and it's been curly ever since. I even passed it down to my kids too.''