Mattel's Film Chief Robbie Brenner is adamant the upcoming 'Barbie' film will be ''very positive'' and will show what an ''empowering'' toy the doll is for girls all over the world.
The 'Barbie' film will have a ''very positive'' message for women and show what a great influence the iconic doll has been since her creation, Mattel Film Chief Robbie Brenner has said.
Margot Robbie has been cast to play Mattel's most famous ever toy, who celebrates turning 60 this year, in the upcoming live-action film which will follow Barbie as she is expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to the expectations of its residents.
Brenner accepts that some people will want to complain that a film is being created around Barbie, who has been criticised by some commentators for portraying unrealistic beauty standards and outdated gender roles, but the female executive insists critics are completely misunderstanding what Barbie stands for.
When asked about the ''inevitable backlash'' surrounding the 'Barbie' movie, Brenner told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Barbie is turning 60 this year. But if you go back to the root of Barbie and who created Mattel ... Ruth Handler created Barbie because she wanted her daughter to have something amazing to play with and her husband created Hot Wheels for their son.
''[Barbie] was actually way ahead of her time if you go back and look at all of the amazing things that she did way beforehand.
''Now she embodies what the world looks like today with all the different body types and ethnicities. It is a very inclusive and empowering doll, and that's what we want to come across.
''For the people who want to hate and come down on it, they were going to do that anyway. The movie will be very positive.''
Ruth was inspired to create Barbie after watching her daughter Barbara playing with paper dolls as if they were adults.
With the help of her husband Elliot - who worked for toy manufacturer Mattel - she developed and launched Barbie in 1959 and instantly had a hit on their hands which has lasted to this day.
Despite criticism that Barbie promotes sexist gender stereotypes, the titular doll has held many jobs; in the 60s she was a nurse, a ballerina and became an astronaut, whilst in more recent years Barbie has been an architect, a teacher and video game developer.
The 'Barbie' film will be produced through Margot's Lucky Champ production company, Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures.
'Mary Queen of Scots' star Margot, 28, has previously admitted it is an honour to portray the iconic toy who she believes has promoted empowerment and ''self-discovery''.
She said: ''Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery.
''Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...