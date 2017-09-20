Matt Terry is reportedly in talks for a collaboration with Dua Lipa.

The 24-year-old singer has been busy writing his debut album ever since he won 'The X Factor' last year, and after teaming up with Enrique Iglesias on Latin remix 'Turn Up The Radio', he's said to have approached the 'New Rules' hitmaker for a duet.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Matt has been hanging out with Dua a lot recently.

''They have been having a great time.

''Matt's album is nearly finished but he is still ­looking for one final song to complete it. He thinks Dua would be a perfect fit.''

Matt - who won the hearts of the nation with his cover of Sam Smith ballad 'Writing's On The Wall' on the UK talent show - is said to have worked with producer Carlos Paucar, who has worked with his mentor Nicole Scherzinger and Enrique in the past.

The dark-haired hunk previously said he has penned some ''heartbreaking'' love ballads for the record.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I've been writing non-stop for the past two to three weeks, so it's a lot of cool stuff. Normally all my personal experiences I'm writing about - you might find a couple of heartbreaking and romance songs on there.

''I'm super excited, they're an incredible label we've started writing the album and hopefully will have a single released around summer.''