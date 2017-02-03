Matt Terry's debut album will feature some ''heartbreaking'' love ballads.

The 23-year-old singer - who won 'The X Factor' last year under the guise of mentor Nicole Scherzinger - has been busy writing for his record and has teased that it is going to be very ''personal'', and he hopes to share the lead track later this year.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I've been writing non-stop for the past two to three weeks, so it's a lot of cool stuff. Normally all my personal experiences I'm writing about - you might find a couple of heartbreaking and romance songs on there.

''I'm super excited, they're an incredible label we've started writing the album and hopefully will have a single released around summer.''

Matt is also hoping his first song will be a collaboration, although he is keeping tight-lipped about who he has in mind.

He added: ''If it's the right one and it feels right then hopefully my single will be released as a collaboration, it's not a collaboration at the moment but I'd love to do a collaboration.

''I don't want to plan anything, if it happens I want it to happen organically, or just so happen to get a studio session with somebody and write a song and then bang! It's wicked and something I've always wanted to be signed to such an amazing label.''

The 'When Christmas Comes Around' hitmaker recently surprised aspiring musicians Ace, 12, who survived Leukaemia, and his older sister Sky, 14, by performing in London's Kings Cross station for what they thought was a promotional video for Cancer Research UK, but Matt joined them for a surprise busking and did a rendition of Avicii's 'Wake Me Up'.

Talking about the experience, Matt said: ''In the middle of Kings Cross I looked down over the balcony at these two amazing kids busking out with their guitars - I couldn't wait to get down there and sing with them. When we was down there people were partying down with them, it felt like a little band it was really cool. Some school kids blew my cover by screaming.''

Matt Terry is supporting World Cancer Day (04.02.17). Join the #ActOfUnity Right Now at cruk.org/worldcancerday

To watch Matt's video visit https://youtu.be/7lUv9-3rUV0