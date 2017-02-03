Matt Terry has been offered a role in 'Les Misérables'.

The 2016 'X Factor' winner admits he has been inundated with work offers since the talent show concluded last December, with one of the most appealing being a stint in the West End version of the ever-popular musical.

Although Matt is very interested in treading the boards in London's theatre district his focus for 2017 is completing his debut album for Sony RCA.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I got offered to be in 'Les Mis' in the West End that was really cool. I'd love to, it's just finding the time because I felt this year I don't really have the time, maybe next year I'll get to do it for a month or so.''

The 'Les Misérables' stage show is based on the novel of the same name by French poet and novelist Victor Hugo. It was first published in 1862 and is considered one of the greatest novels of the 19th century and is centred on the story of ex-convict Jean Valjean and his quest for redemption after serving 19 years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister's starving child.

Matt, 23, is no stranger to theatre for he attended the D&B Academy of Performing Arts in Kent, South East England, to learn his craft.

And the 'When Christmas Comes Around' hitmaker has admitted there's another talent show that he would have applied for if he hadn't been the success story of Simon Cowell's ITV programme - Gary Barlow's new BBC series 'Let It Shine'

He said: ''In fact if I hadn't have done 'The X Factor' I hopefully would have had the opportunity to go on to 'Let It Shine'. I think any of the talent shows are incredible, 'The Voice', 'Let it Shine', 'Britain's Got Talent', it's just great - giving people that platform and that chance to really succeed in something that they love.''

'Let It Shine' is a new show for 2017 and is the brainchild of Take That frontman Gary - who was previously a judge for two years on 'The X Factor' - who is aiming to find five guys to play the members of Take That in a brand new musical which will tell the story of group.

And Matt's former 'X Factor' mentor Nicole Scherzinger is familiar with the stage having starred in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical 'Cats' in London's West End.

Matt has kept in touch with the former Pussycat Dolls star and revealed she has been teasing him with photos from her vacation while he is braving the cold in the UK.

He said: ''She's coming back [to the UK] soon, I can't wait to see her. I miss her. To just make me jealous she will send me a message saying, 'I'm going on the beach,' or a voice note where she's like, 'Just sent a picture of the sea oh my god it's so nice.' I'm like, 'It's freezing out here!' I think she will be back soon, she hasn't told me what date or anything.

''I wish [we could do a song together], maybe, we'll see what we can do. At the minute I think we will just stick going to dinner.''

Matt is supporting World Cancer Day which takes place on February 4.

The singer recently surprised aspiring musicians Ace, 12, who survived leukaemia, and his older sister Sky, 14, by busking with them at London's Kings Cross station.

The siblings thought they were filming a promotional video for Cancer Research UK, but Matt joined them for a surprise rendition of Avicii's 'Wake Me Up'.

You can go to cruk.org/worldcancerday now to join the #ActOfUnity to support World Cancer Day.