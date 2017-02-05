Matt Terry is not sure if the song he's been sent by Sam Smith is ''his vibe''.

The 23-year-old singer sang the 'Stay With Me' hitmaker's Bond theme 'Writing's On The Wall' on 'The X Factor', but doesn't know if it will make his album unless he can put his own spin on it.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''He (Sam) didn't write it for me it's just one of the songs that's been sent over, it's amazing, really good. That's all I can say.

''I think it's more his vibe (than mine) but I'm sure maybe I can put a bit of me in there if we use it, so we'll see. I have no idea (when it will be released) I might use it, I might not be able to use it, it all depends, we will see what happens with it.''

However, he is hoping Adele will be at this year's BRIT Awards so he can ask her to work with him.

He said: ''I've no idea (if I'm going to the BRITs) I need to look at my schedule or ask my manager.

''Yeah apparently I can go. If I could dream big it would be Adele I would tap up for a collaboration.

The talent hopeful previously revealed the 24-year-old singer has been sharing his top tips with him.

He said: ''What are the chances? It's just crazy. I had a bunch of questions to ask him about his career. It was pretty cool. He's an artist I've listened to since he started and I think his career is just insane.

''He told me he'd heard me sing 'I'll Be There', which he thought sounded good. He said to me to just keep doing what I'm doing.''