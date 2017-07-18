Matt Terry has teamed up with Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paul for a collaboration.

The 24-year-old singer has recorded a new version of the Latin legend's track 'Súbeme La Radio' - translated as 'Turn Up The Radio' - with the 44-year-old Jamaican rapper, which drops later this week, and looks set to give Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi a run for their money after they released number one hit 'Despacito'.

Matt - who won last year's series of 'The X Factor' under the guise of his mentor Nicole Scherzinger - revealed: ''Enrique asked me to be part of this track, which is amazing.

''I sing the second verse and the second chorus. We did it out in Miami. They said, 'Enrique wants you.''

And fans of the dark-haired hunk - who melted hearts with his rendition of Sam Smith's 'Writing's On The Wall' on the talent contest - has teased that he has been hitting the gym hard to get ready for a ''sexy'' music video for the track.

Referring to 'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell's love of wearing his shirts unbuttoned, he told The Sun newspaper: ''I used to sing his songs as a kid in my room in English and Spanish. I've been working out a lot. I'm prepping myself for a sexy Spanish music video. Forget Simon Cowell's unbuttoned shirts -- I'm taking all the buttons off!''

Matt's Latin record will also feature Spanish beauty Ana Men, who he has ''grown close to'' after spending time together in the studio.

The pair have a lot in common as the brunette beauty won Disney's 'My Camp Rock' singing contest.

He gushed: ''I went to Madrid to do a collaboration and got to meet this amazing girl, Ana.

''We hit it off straight away and get on really well. She's going to be on my album.

'We had a spark. She's huge in Spain and she's really hot as well. It was win-win!

''We had a spark, we text and we'll see each other outside of work.''

And Matt - who is from Bromley in Kent, South East England - is even contemplating moving out to Spain to be nearer to his new love interest.

He said: ''I'd love to go back. Let's see how things go with Ana. Maybe I'll end up in Madrid.''