Matt Terry thinks he was bodyshamed because his music is too good to criticise.

The 24-year-old singer was the subject of cruel comments when he returned to 'The X Factor' - which he won in 2016 - in November to perform his single 'The Thing About Love' and he believes the only reason his physique was targeted is that trolls couldn't find anything bad to say about the song.

He said: ''That was the first time it's ever happened, which is so strange. I am not a skinny little lad. I am built and I've got broad shoulders. I am a built guy.

''We all know camera does add so much on you.

''I think this is why I was like, 'You know what I am not going to have this. I've had an amazing night.' I think people love to just hate on any negative they can find. I am putting it down to the song being so great that they had to find something else. ''They just decided to body shame. I am fit, I am healthy I'm in shape there is nothing wrong with me. I wasn't going to have it.''

And Matt felt it was important to speak out because so few men address the problem of bodyshaming.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It's always women and it's just to prove that men get it to. We all go through the same thing. Whoever was saying it, if I wanted to dedicate my time to looking at their profile I reckon I would be in a lot better shape than all of them. ''