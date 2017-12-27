Matt Terry gets a lot of advice from Enrique Iglesias.

The 24-year-old singer, along with Sean Paul, featured on a reworked version of the 'Hero' hitmaker's song 'Súbeme La Radio', earlier this year and has stayed in touch with the 42-year-old star, who he thinks is ''very cool''.

He said: ''He's a great guy. He's very humble and gave me lots of advice about keeping my voice intact and being the artist. He's a very cool guy.''

The 'The Thing About Love' hitmaker shot to fame when he won 'The X Factor' in 2016 and he admitted he's sought advice from other former stars of the show who have gone on to great success.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I spoke to pretty much everyone. Sam Bailey. She gave me lots of advice and Rylan [Clark-Neal] as well. I feel like I've followed their advice and I am so glad I did.''

Matt's album, 'Trouble', features incredibly personal lyrics and he felt it was only right to be honest because he ''poured his heart out'' during his time on 'The X Factor'.

He said: ''The whole album is all based around my past relationship in the past two years of my life really. It is like the beginning of the relationship when everything is up high and then it starts to crack and then the break-up and after how I felt.

''It's definitely really personal. I've already been on 'The X Factor' and poured my heart out to the world. I just though why not just do it again. I feel the public already know me anyway all of my fans are like family.

''I called it 'Trouble' because I feel like I got myself into a situation where I was really stuck in a relationship that wasn't really working, but I was too scared and not brave enough to just finish it. That little rut that I was stuck in.''