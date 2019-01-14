Matty Healy has revealed that being in England has influenced the 1975's next album.

The 29-year-old frontman says the indie band have started recording their upcoming album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' in London, and thinks it will be more British-sounding than their last project, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships', which was partially recorded in Los Angeles.

Speaking to NME about the difference in style between the two records, Matty said: ''It's because I'm in England.''

The synth-pop group - made up of Matty, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel - are including a ''narrative'' in their latest record and the 'It's Not Living If I'm Not With You' singer previously confessed that his latest two projects are not comparable.

He said: ''It's really deconstructed. There's some quippy lyrical bits that will make up a narrative. I don't want to compare 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and this too much, because they are two completely different times.''

The 'Give Yourself A Try' hitmaker went on to explain that they didn't save any tracks from 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' to use in the new album.

He said: ''It was like 'We can't limit our record in fear of not making another good record.'''

The group were recently announced as nominees for Best British Band at this year's Brit Awards, as well as receiving a nod for British Album of the Year for 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'.

The band began touring the UK last week, which ends in Sheffield on January 25, before headlining Reading and Leeds Festival in August.