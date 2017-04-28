Matt Healy says The 1975's third album will be ''the end of an era''.

The 28-year-old frontman has hinted that his band's third album - which is set to be titled 'Music For Cars' - will mark the end of the first phase of the band, as he says the rockers ''always'' planned on creating a ''trilogy of records''.

Speaking during an interview on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, the 'Love Me' singer said: ''The next record's called 'Music For Cars'. That's the title and it references our second EP or our third EP.

''It's always been called that and we were always going to do a trilogy of records. I'm not saying that after this record it's the end of The 1975 but it's definitely the end of an era.''

Meanwhile, the 'Somebody Else' hitmaker teased via social media that a ''new vinyl'' was due out for the band - which is completed by George Daniel, Adam Hann, and Ross MacDonald - this year, despite only releasing their second studio album 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It' in 2016.

Matt tweeted: ''We're putting out a new vinyl this year (sic)''

The tweet came just days after the star had previously taken to his social media account to say he would ''retreat from the world'' to work on the 'Chocolate' musicians' third album, and teased the 'Music For Cars' title.

He wrote: ''I like it when you sleep is coming to an end

''Music For Cars

''NOW I will retreat from the world to make Music For Cars. Please keep informing me. I learn so much from our fans and I value you so much x

''Just music from now on. Informed by you. The young. (sic)''

Despite claiming a new record is due ''this year'', 'Music For Cars' is expected to be released in 2018.