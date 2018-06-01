Matt Healy has reassured fans that he's not planning to retire The 1975.

The 29-year-old singer previously referred to the band's forthcoming album, 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships', as the ''end of an ear'', leading fans to speculate that it could be the last record from the 'Chocolate' band.

However, he says there is ''no way'' they will be calling it quits in the near future.

Explaining why he changed the album's title from 'Music For Cars', Matt told Zane Lowe on Beats 1: ''There is no album called 'Music For Cars'. The reason I changed my mind is that I realised every writer wants a great ending, right? That's what you want as part of your repertoire.

''I think I had the drive to do that so much throughout 'I Like It When You Sleep'.

''It was driving me. And then when I started making this record I realised I was just being naive.

''I was lying to myself. I'm not going to stop The 1975 next year - no way. I don't want to do that.''

Matt says 'Music For Cars' is instead the name for their ''new era'', and that they'll be releasing a second record in 2019 called 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

He said: ''It's the umbrella for whatever music comes out in this timeframe.

''We're actually doing two albums. We're doing 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and then I think in May next year we're dropping 'Notes On A Conditional Form', which is a different album.''

The indie pop group released the lead single, 'Give Yourself A Try', today (01.05.18), which marks their first new music since 2016 LP 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It'.

'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is due to be released in October.