WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has become a father for the second time.

The professional wrestler's wife Reby Sky gave birth to their second son Wolfgang Xander last Thursday (08.06.17) delivering the tot at home naturally with the help of midwives and doulas.

Matt, 42, has shared his happy news on his Instagram account uploading a picture of his family together with the caption reading: ''Completeness.''

People reports that Wolfgang weighed 7.5 lbs and was more than 21 inches long.

Matt - who, in April, made his return to WWE at 'WrestleMania 33' as part of The Hardy Boyz tag team with his brother Jeff Hardy - posted another photo of him holding Wolfgang writing: ''I will always protect you (sic)''

Matt and Reby already have almost two year old Maxel who was videoed rubbing the tummy of his new baby brother.

Their father captioned the video: ''The sibling ribbing has already started (sic)''

Matt's Instagram account is full of pictures of young Maxel and it appears the wrestler will continue the same with his new son after already posting three posts in the space of six days.

Former Playboy model Reby - who is also a professional wrestler and also works on TV and radio - also took to the photo sharing app to thank the midwives who helped her give birth.

Reby - who married Matt in 2013 - wrote: ''What a night. 1st contractions started at 7pm & Wolfie was here before midnight. Can't thank my birth team enough. Just a really great experience (sic).''