Massive Attack have been announced as the latest act to headline All Points East.

The dance group - comprised of Robert '3D' Del Naja and Grant 'Daddy G' Marshall - will top the bill at the east London festival this summer on May 24, alongside Tame Impala and Kraftwerk, who headline the event at Victoria Park on May 23 and May 29 respectively.

Massive Attack's All Points East slot was announced via the official All Points East Twitter account in a tweet that read: ''Love, love is a verb Massive Attack are your next headliners, joining us Sun 24 May with Nils Frahm, Young Fathers & more.''

The festival takes place across two weekends with the 10-day event comprised of a three-day festival followed by a community focused midweek entertainment programme and standalone shows.

Also joining the 'Teardrop' hitmakers on the bill are Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, GAIKA and Skinny Pelembe.

Last year saw a selection eco-friendly creative workshops, free yoga sessions, street food, open air movie nights, themed drag shows and film panels.

The news comes after Massive Attack announced a ''super-low carbon'' show in Liverpool.

The 'Unfinished Sympathy' group have been working with The Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research organisation by handing over data to show how their gigs are impacting the environment.

They are aiming to have a ''dramatic reduction'' in the carbon footprint left behind from their crew, transport, production, and the way in which their fans travel to and from the venue.

Robert said: ''We're looking forward to exploring the social and scientific solutions to the challenges we face in transitioning to a low-carbon society.

''This project offers an opportunity to work with new and progressive identities in the planning, energy, technology and transport sectors.''

He added: ''This comes after years of participation in large scale music events that have had questionable sponsors on the ticket and, too often, very little enthusiasm for meaningful change.''