Mary J. Blige is to play a police officer who sees visions in horror thriller 'Body Cam'.
Mary J. Blige is to star in horror-thriller 'Body Cam'.
The 'Mudbound' star will play a police officer in the upcoming horror thriller from Paramount, which will be directed by 'Imperial Dreams' helmer Malik Vitthal, Variety reports.
'Body Cam' follows the story of a group of LAPD officers who find themselves haunted after a black youth is murdered by two white cops.
The crime was caught on a body cam video, which was then destroyed as part of the cover-up.
Blige, 47, will play the lead role as a cop who sees visions and starts to investigate what really happened.
The film is being dubbed 'Get Out' meets 'End Of Watch' and was the first major purchase by Paramount Players boss Brian Robbins last year.
The original script was penned by Richmond Riedel and it has had rewrites from Nick McCarthy and John Ridley.
Blige launched her music career in the early 1990s, releasing her debut album 'What's the 411?' in 1992 and has gone on to win nine Grammy Awards and sell 75 million records.
She made her acting debut in 'Prison Song' in 2001 and starred in Tyler Perry's 'I Can Do Bad All By Myself' and Tom Cruise's 'Rock of Ages'.
Then last year her role in wartime drama 'Mudbound' won her two Oscar nominations for best supporting actress and in the original song category for 'Mighty River.'
Blige previously revealed how stripping back for the role of downtrodden Florence helped her realise she is beautiful.
She said: ''I'm used to my nails now, and I'm addicted to lashes.
''I'm Mary J. Blige. I mean, like, this is what I do. I wear wigs, I wear bob wigs, and I had to completely strip down to my own natural hair texture, which I've always been afraid of.
''Dee stripped me down all the way to what I truly am, and people were complimenting me. People were saying how beautiful I was. I didn't know I was that beautiful for real. You understand what I'm saying? I didn't know that.''
She is currently starring in Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy'.
