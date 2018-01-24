Mary J. Blige admitted she managed to overcome her childhood phobia of chickens while she was filming the Netflix movie 'Mudbound'.
Mary J. Blige overcame her fear of chickens while filming 'Mudbound'.
The 47-year-old singer-turned-actress stars as Florence Jackson in the new drama from Dee Rees - which follows the unlikely friendship between two men, one white and one black, as they find common ground after they return from World War Two.
In one scene, Blige has to pick up a live chicken, but she found it difficult after having a childhood phobia of the flightless bird.
Speaking to Deadline, she said: ''There were shots where I just had to stand out in the rain and pick up that chicken over and over again. It was beautiful. Once I picked it up, that phobia was gone. It was like, 'Oh, I'm not afraid of anything now.''
Blige has now made history by becoming the first person to ever be nominated for an Oscar for an acting performance and for an original song in a single year, and she admitted she didn't ''anticipate'' any of it.
'The Sweet Thing' singer is up for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in 'Mudbound', whilst her track 'Mighty River' is listed in the Best Original Song category.
She said: ''I didn't anticipate any of this. I just knew I was part of a very powerful, important film, and I was happy to be a part of it.''
Director Rees has also been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award this year marking the first time ever that a black woman has been recognised in that category, as well as Rachel Morrison becoming the first female cinematographer being tipped for an award.
And following the sexual harassment revelations that rocked Hollywood last year, Blige is thrilled ''progress is happening''.
She said: ''I think that it takes tragedy to make people move and stand up, and right now, in these dark and awful time we're living in, it's causing people to stand up, and it's causing a light to be shined on everything. People are speaking, women are being set free, women are standing up for their rights, and it's beautiful to see us being looked at as equals. It's happening. Progress is happening. The process is happening.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....