Marwan Kenzari is in talks to play Jafar in the Guy Ritchie live-action reboot of the hit 1992 animation 'Aladdin'.
Marwan Kenzari is in talks to play the evil Jafar in the live-action remake of 'Aladdin'.
The 43-year-old actor - who will next be seen in Kenneth Branagh's 'The Murder on the Orient Express' - is reportedly set to play the villain in the Guy Ritchie directed re-imagining of the beloved 1992 Disney animation.
If Kenzari joins the cast he will be starring with Will Smith as The Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as the titular street urchin.
Former 'Saturday Night Live' star Nasim Pedrad has been chosen to play new character Mara, a handmaiden and friend to Jasmine.
Smith, Scott and Massoud were all announced for 'Aladdin' at Disney's D23 Expo in California.
Previously, 'Peaky Blinders' star Tom Hardy was rumoured to be in the running to play the villain but now it appears Kenzari has landed the role.
Shooting on the project is due to start in the next few weeks.
'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory' writer John August has penned the script for the musical movie, which is believed to be non-linear in its structure, something that is a hallmark of Ritchie's early work on movies like cult British crime romps 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'Snatch'.
The story is based on the Middle Eastern folk tale of Aladdin who is granted three wishes by a genie who is captive inside a magic lamp.
The original cartoon - which saw the late great Robin Williams voice The Genie - won two Oscars, Best Music and Original Song for 'A Whole New World'.
'Aladdin' has also been turned into a hit stage show playing at theatres all over the world.
French film-maker Luc Besson has revealed he found music icon Prince ''impossible'' to work with.
Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at a preview of 'Young Sheldon' that "one could easily presume" season 12 would be the end of 'TBBT'.
Will he be joining Donald Glover and Seth Rogen on this CGI adventure?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
Jack Ryan is a young office worker at CIA headquarters whose life turns upside down...
Jack Ryan is a young CIA analyst who joined Intelligence hoping for a comfortable office...