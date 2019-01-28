'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' scooped Best Comedy Series Ensemble at the SAG Awards, while there were also wins for stars Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan.
Rachel Brosnahan paid tribute to the extras who work on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' as she picked up a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award on Sunday (27.01.19).
The 28-year-old actress beat off competition from her co-star Alex Borstein, as well as Alison Brie ('GLOW'), and 'Grace and Frankie' stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to take the statue for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and admitted her win was ''beyond [her] wildest dreams as she praised those who work on the show.
She said: ''I have wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember and to be able to count you all in this room as my peers let alone to stand up on this stage is beyond my wildest dreams. Thank you so much. I have a habit of getting very flustered up here and forgetting to thank a lot of vitally important people to my team.''
After thanking her publicists, lawyers, and co-stars, she then said: ''Our two often unsung background actors who work the same hours as us and share the same union as us. I couldn't be luckier to be a part of this amazing group of artists.''
Rachel later returned to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, as the show was also named Best Comedy Series Ensemble.
And that's not all as her co-star Tony Shalhoub also picked up Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, much to his astonishment as he admitted he never expected to triumph over fellow nominees, 'The Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas and Barry's Bill Hader and Henry Winkler.
He said: ''OK, I have nothing prepared. For obvious reasons. Look at this category.
''I just want to start by saying the greatest honor of my life is to be nominated in the same category as Alan Arkin who has long been an idol of mine and I'm happy to say a friend. But I think he was the reason I wanted to become an actor in the first place.
''That said, I want to thank everyone at Amazon. Jen Salke, everybody.
''Especially James Sterling in Legal Affairs, and not just because I'm in the middle of a renegotiation. Thank you to my incredible cast and crew and my beautiful wife Brooke. All of you, I thank you.''
