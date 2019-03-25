Young Marvel star Madeleine McGraw voices main human character Bonnie - the new owner of Buzz Lightyear and Woody and the gang - in 'Toy Story 4'.
The 10-year-old actress - who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2018's 'Ant-Man & The Wasp' as the younger version of Hope van Dyne - takes over the role of the sweet youngster, the new owner of Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) Woody (Tom Hanks) and the rest of the toy gang in the Disney Pixar animated sequel.
Emily Hahn voiced the character in the third instalment of the franchise, which was released in 2010 and saw the toys' original owner Andy getting ready to go to college and his beloved toys are accidentally donated to a day-care centre where they must escape the tyrannical rule of Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear.
Eventually they get back to Andy who donates all his toys to Bonnie, the daughter of the receptionist at the centre.
Earlier this year, Tom, 62, revealed that he'd recorded his final ever scenes as his cowboy character Woody after first bringing the beloved Disney Pixar character to life in 1995.
Along with a photo of himself in the recording studio, he tweeted: ''Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx (sic)''
According to the Disney synopsis, the upcoming instalment will focus on Woody's original love interest Bo Peep.
It reads: ''Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself as 'trash' and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep.''
