Martin Scorsese has wrapped up shooting his latest gangster movie 'The Irishman'.

The 75-year-old legendary filmmaker was announced to be helming the new gangster flick - which is slated for a 2019 release - and although news of the film has been quiet, Scorsese has now taken to Instagram to reveal that he has finished the initial shooting.

With a picture of a camera, Scorsese wrote: ''That's a wrap! Thank you to the many people who made this possible. #iheardyoupainthouses #theirishman (sic)''

'The Irishman' is an adaptation of the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses' by Charles Brandt, which follows the exploits of Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran - a high ranking Mafia hitman tasked with carrying out the ''biggest mob hit in history''.

The new film stars Robert De Niro, 74, as Sheeran, with fellow gangster film icon Al Pacino, 77, portraying Jimmy Hoffa, while Joe Pesci, 75, will portray Russell Bufalino.

Scorsese, De Niro and Pesci have worked together on cinema classics 'Raging Bull', Goodfellas' and 'Casino' and now they are bringing another story to life on the big screen for the first time since 1995.

Scorsese's long-term editor Thelma Schoonmaker spilled last year that Pesci had agreed to a role in the gangster flick.

In an interview with Crave Online discussing Scorsese's future projects, Schoonmaker said: ''He wants to make more films like ['Silence'], that are spiritual, basically, but not set in 17th century Japan.

''In the modern time. So hopefully we'll be able to make that. Not the next one, the next one is the next one is the next one is 'The Irishman', which is De Niro and Joe Pesci and elderly gangsters.

''So that'll be very different from 'Silence'. But maybe the one after that!''

The movie will be the tenth time that De Niro and Scorsese will have teamed-up together.