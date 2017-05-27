Winnie Harlow and Martha Hunt partied in Monaco onboard the Williams Martini Racing yacht on Friday night (26.05.17).

The models looked stunning as they rubbed shoulders with Formula One stars including Nico Rosberg and current Williams Martini Racing driver Felipe Massa.

The Victoria's Secret model, 28, opted for a black leather jacket, a matching lace vest top and a chiffon blue skirt whilst Winnie showed off her envious figure in a long sleeve black lace ensemble.

Joséphine de La Baume, Betty Bach and model Jessiqa Pace - who were also in attendance - spent the night dancing.

And not one to miss out on the dancing, Martha Hunt - who had flown straight to the party from the red carpet in Cannes - ditched her shoes before dancing the night away under the stars.

Swizz Beatz also made a surprise appearance at the event, performing an exclusive DJ set, which was enjoyed by all guests including those on yachts on either side.

World famous fashion photographer Greg Williams also took the opportunity to do an impromptu shoot of Winnie Harlow, who posed for the camera on one side of the yacht.

Guests were also able to enjoy Martini, the best in Italian aperitivo, which is created by renowned Williams Martini Racing chef Michael Caines whilst they danced on the deck to the sounds of Becky Tong.