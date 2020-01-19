Marta Kauffman isn't sure whether the 'Friends' reunion will ever come to fruition.

The 63-year-old TV writer - who is the co-creator of the iconic series - has admitted she isn't yet sure whether HBO Max's much-discussed 'Friends' reunion project will work out.

She said: ''If it happens, we will certainly be involved in it. But I don't know.

''It's complicated. It's very complicated. It's everything. It's a very complicated thing to do.''

In November, it was revealed that the show's cast - which included the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - and the sitcom's creators, Marta and David Crane, were in talks about a possible reunion project.

Kevin Reilly, the chief content officer at HBO Max, revealed there is ''interest all round'' for a 'Friends' reunion.

He said at the time: ''There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today unfortunately it's still a maybe.''

But prior to that statement, David and Marta were adamant they won't revive the comedy.

She said: ''We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot. The show was about that time in life when friends are your family.''

And Crane added: ''We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.''

Meanwhile, Lisa previously said that a 'Friends' reunion with cast in their forties and fifties would be ''sad''.

Speaking about a 'Friends'-themed video that had gone viral, she said: ''Courteney [Cox] is actually the one who said, 'You see that trailer, oh my god, what do we do?'

''I was like, 'Nothing, that's just a clip, it's just sort of clips from, like, 'Cougar Town'. She wasn't fooled, she was just like 'Wow, how did that go viral?'

''I know, I don't know what to make of it, it's like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with 'Friends' and it's called a 'Friends' movie.''