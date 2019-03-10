Marshmello's Las Vegas residency will be a ''one-of-a-kind show'', according to Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray.
The producer and DJ recently penned a money-spinning deal to appear at the new Kaos Dayclub & Nightclub in Sin City, and Palms Casino Resort General Manager Jon Gray has promised it will be an exhilarating show.
He explained: ''Marshmello's track record has been phenomenal. He's on an amazing run. He's the No. 4 most streamed artist right now.
''We feel that what he's doing, his whole team, is very creative. They've done some phenomenal initiatives like the Fortnite takeover, and I know he's got some incredible things in the pipeline.
''He's done some amazing collaborations that give him a lot of range that will excite guests. In addition to that, we really are creating a one-of-a-kind show experience together, leveraging all the great technology in the new room.''
Gray explained that Marshmello is planning to create something totally unique when his residency launches later this year.
He told Billboard: ''This isn't just a guy who comes in with the same set list and presses play - he's creating a show with great visuals, pyrotechnics and all the technology in the space. This is not a DJ set. This is a real concert.''
After news of his Las Vegas residency was announced, Marshmello took to Twitter to speak of his excitement.
The DJ wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I'm excited to announce my new home in Las Vegas will be @KaosVegas inside @Palms. By far one of the best things the city has seen in a long time. See you this spring! (sic)''
