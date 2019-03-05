Marshmello is set to make Las Vegas' new Dayclub and Nightclub KAOS his him this spring after landing a $60 million residency.
Marshmello has landed a $60 million Las Vegas residency.
The 'Happier' DJ - who recently made history with the world's first virtual reality concert on the popular game 'Fortnite' - will rake in the impressive sum
for shows at the new KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub in Sin City this spring.
Announcing the news on Twitter, the anonymous marshmallow hat-wearing star wrote: ''I'm excited to announce my new home in Las Vegas will be @KaosVegas inside @Palms. By far one of the best things the city has seen in a long time. See you this spring! (sic)''
Marshmello's manager Moe Shalizi said in a statement: ''The Palms has always been one of the most iconic hotels, so it's very exciting to announce that this will be our new home in Las Vegas.
''To be part of this legacy's newest chapter is an honour.
''Not many other dayclubs and nightclubs in the world can compare to the amount of detail, quality and craftsmanship that have gone into KAOS.''
The 'Friends' hitmaker will open the venue with a special performance on April 4 and two days later he will kick off his stint which runs into May.
The likes of Cardi B, Travis Scott, Alicia Keys, J. Balvin, Skrillex, G-Eazy and Marshmello's collaborators Bastille have also announced residencies at KAOS.
The venue in the Palms Casino Resort has benefited from a $690 million renovation.
Cardi - who has seven-month-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - will kick off her stint sometime in spring, too, and will perform around ''five or six'' shows at the venue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.