Jordan Feldstein is believed to have died as the result of a deep leg vein thrombosis, according to records from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
Jordan Feldstein died as the result of a deep leg vein thrombosis.
The music manager - who is the brother of actor Jonah Hill and managed Maroon 5 - tragically passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles in December, aged just 40.
According to records from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the first cause of death was listed as a pulmonary thromboembolism, a pulmonary embolism resulting from a clot from another part of his body.
The second, a blood clot from his leg, whilst acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were also recorded.
Announcing the said news, Jordan's family said in a statement at the time: ''Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name.''
Feldsteing founded Career Artist Management, which he was also chief executive of. He has been responsible for managing Maroon 5 for 15 years and was said to be instrumental in getting his childhood friend Adam Levine a place on 'The Voice'. Career Artist Management also has Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield as its clients too.
The Los Angeles coroner confirmed Feldstein's sad death.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...