Jordan Feldstein died as the result of a deep leg vein thrombosis.

The music manager - who is the brother of actor Jonah Hill and managed Maroon 5 - tragically passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles in December, aged just 40.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the first cause of death was listed as a pulmonary thromboembolism, a pulmonary embolism resulting from a clot from another part of his body.

The second, a blood clot from his leg, whilst acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were also recorded.

Announcing the said news, Jordan's family said in a statement at the time: ''Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name.''

Feldsteing founded Career Artist Management, which he was also chief executive of. He has been responsible for managing Maroon 5 for 15 years and was said to be instrumental in getting his childhood friend Adam Levine a place on 'The Voice'. Career Artist Management also has Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield as its clients too.

The Los Angeles coroner confirmed Feldstein's sad death.