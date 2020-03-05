Former 'Geordie Shore' star Marnie Simpson wants to become a documentary maker and explore issues that are close to her heart like ''trolling on social media''.
Marnie Simpson wants to become a documentary maker.
The 28-year-old reality TV star is an avid watcher of factual programmes about real-life issues and is ready to step into the same world as Louis Theroux and Stacey Dooley and make her own shows.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I love documentaries - especially ones about people with medical problems, trolling on social media, home and lifestyle stuff, and of course parenting.
''I'd love to be doing stuff like that-documentaries are definitely a bit of me. I love all that factual stuff.''
Marnie became a first-time mother last October when she gave birth to her son Rox, her child with her long-term partner Casey Johnson.
The former 'Geordie Shore' star is supporting the Department for Education's Hungry Little Minds campaign to support children's early learning and she admits wanting her five-month-old son to have the best start to his education was her motivation for getting involved.
She said: ''I just became a new mum, and I wanted to get involved because I have a lot of interest in it. The earlier the better really with regards to learning. It's never too early, so get them involved! ''Read books, point out colours, play peak-a-boo, repeat noises back to them, it's all good for development. The more you do with them the better they'll be with social skills, language and general development. The earlier you start the better.''
Visit Hungrylittleminds.campaign.gov.uk for simple, fun activities from newborn to five.
