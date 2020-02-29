Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are planning to get married ''soon''.

The couple's two-year relationship has strengthened since they welcomed their son Rox into the world last October and so the 'Geordie OGs' star thinks she and the singer will be taking things to the next level in the near future.

She said: ''I feel like we got so much closer from the minute Rox was born. It's such a journey you go on together.

''I think we'll get married soon in a small, intimate wedding abroad somewhere.''

In the past, Marnie has had a boob job, Botox, fillers and a nose job but motherhood has sworn her off having cosmetic surgery for good.

She told Closer magazine: ''I wouldn't get surgery again.

''I think I'm past that.

''When you're growing a little human inside you, it's like, 'Wow, this is what my body is for.'

''All the stuff I used to worry about with my body is a bit irrelevant now.

''I also think the fake look is going out of fashion. Big lips are getting old. I like the natural look.''

Though the 28-year-old star is back to a size 8, she insisted she didn't deliberately set out to lose weight after Rox was born.

She said: ''Losing weight wasn't a priority for me. I've been eating healthily, because I Want to be healthy for Ro.

''But I haven't been in the gym or exercised - it just happened naturally.''