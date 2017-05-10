Mark Weston has been announced as the new Creative Director of Dunhill London.

The creative mastermind - who was the former Senior Vice President of Burberry's menswear collection - has joined forces with the luxury brand, and the star has described his partnership with the brand as ''rare and exciting''.

Speaking about his latest venture, Mark said: ''The opportunity to creatively develop and design for the iconic British menswear luxury brand is rare and exciting.''

Mark believes his new role with the ''innovative and design-driven'' company will enable him to ''build'' on his experiences in the fashion industry by creating ''purposeful products'' for the label that will be a medley of classic and modern.

He explained: ''Dunhill's innovative and design-driven heritage is a unique platform to build upon by creating purposeful products with an aesthetic that is classic yet relevant today.''

And the Chief Executive Officer of Dunhill London, Andrew Maag, is also ''excited'' for Mark to take over because he believes he will bring an ''innate understanding'' of menswear items and the creative process, which they hope will ''uniquely drive'' their brand forward.

Andrew said: ''Mark brings an innate understanding of menswear and product design that will uniquely drive our brand and business growth forward. Dunhill is the leading luxury British menswear brand with strong foundations and I am excited by Mark's appointment to lead the brand's creative vision to the future.''

Mark's role under Dunhill London will see him create new items for the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, as well as a Spring/Summer 2018 capsule, which will be showcased at this year's London Fashion Week Men's Collection that will take place in June.