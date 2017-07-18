Sir Mark Rylance thinks it is ''embarrassing'' for actors to campaign for an Oscar win.

The 57-year-old star won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his role in 2016's 'Bridge of Spies' but unlike many other talents Rylance did not participate in the push for the movie and himself to be recognised for their work.

Rylance doesn't believe that actors should have to sell themselves to pick up a trophy.

Speaking to Time Out London magazine, Rylance said: ''I wouldn't have done it, anyway. How embarrassing to campaign for an award, to sell yourself. I would never do that. It seems very demeaning and time-consuming. Fortunately, I didn't have to have the philosophical debate because I was busy. But I'm told it caused quite a ripple in LA.''

Rylance can currently be seen as Mr. Dawson in the World War Two blockbuster 'Dunkirk' by Christopher Nolan.

Initially he was concerned the story could glorify war but he decided to accept a part after a long discussion with Nolan about the message of the movie.

Rylance said: ''Well, Chris approached me. Chris wouldn't even let my agent read the script. But yes, we did have a discussion about it. What interested me about it was Nolan's lovely writing about human beings in extraordinary situations. So in terms of being of being an anti-war person, I don't think it romanticises this event.''

'Dunkirk' follows the true story of allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France surrounded by the German army and their attempts to be rescued from the beach during the fierce battle.

Rylance is known for his outspoken anti-war beliefs and is a patron of the London-based charity Peace Direct, which supports grassroots peace-builders in areas of conflict, and is also part of the British Stop the War Coalition.

The film has a stellar cast which includes Sir Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy as well as newcomers Fionn Whitehead and One Direction singer Harry Styles.