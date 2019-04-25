Mark Medoff has died aged 79.

The playwright, best known for penning Tony Award-winning production 'Children of a Lesser God', passed away in Las Cruces in New Mexico, on Tuesday (23.04.19).

Mark's daughter Jessica Medoff Bunchman confirmed his death, posting on Facebook: ''There are so many incredible memories, I just can't stop posting!!! So much love from this man!! It's heartbreaking to see him move on from this place, but so heartwarming to remember the enormous love he gave! (sic)''

Jessica shared several tributes to the late playwright - who also produced and directed numerous films - including one from New Mexico State Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

She tweeted: ''New Mexico has lost a visionary. Mark Medoff was a Tony Award-winning playwright and earned national acclaim from his most prestigious works, but an indelible piece of his legacy is having brought world-class artistic expression and education to New Mexico classrooms.

''He selflessly invested in the development of countless actors and writers, and his generosity will extend to the future generations of New Mexicans through the programs he helped found at New Mexico State University (sic)''

It has not been confirmed how Mark died but according to the Las Cruces Sun-News, he had been battling cancer in recent years.

Mark also earned an Academy Award nod and a Writers Guild of America nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film script of 'Children of a Lesser God'.

Marlee Matlin won a Best Actress Oscar for the 1986 movie, and she has paid tribute to Mark.

The 53-year-old star - whose Oscar win made her the first deaf performer to win an Academy Award - wrote on Twitter: ''Mark Medoff, the brilliant mind behind the Tony Award winning play, ''Children Of A Lesser God,'' has passed at 79. He insisted and fought the studio that the role be played by a deaf actor; I would not be here as an Oscar winner if it weren't for him. RIP Dear Mark. (sic)''

What's more, Mark penned screenplays for 1992 movie 'City of Joy', 1988 drama film 'Clara's Heart' - which starred Whoopi Goldberg - and 1979's 'When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?'.