Marina has admitted she was unsure about working on more music with her boyfriend, Clean Bandit's Jack Patterson, following their collaboration on 2017 song 'Disconnect' because she thought their romance would influence the lyrics.
Marina vowed to never work with her boyfriend Jack Patterson again after her first collaboration with his band Clean Bandit.
The 33-year-old pop star - whose real name is Marina Diamandis - worked with the dance group on 2017 song 'Disconnect' but after that track she made an initial decision to avoid more studio time with Jack because she thought their songwriting would be too influenced by their romance.
In an interview with V Magazine, she said: ''After that we didn't write together again, because I just found it too weird. I thought, what am I going to write about? Being in love with you? It won't work.''
However, Marina changed her mind about working with her man and features on 2018 Clean Bandit tune 'Baby' along with Luis Fonsi and that track will be included on her upcoming new LP 'Love + Fear' which drops on April 26.
The album is the singer's first studio effort since 2015's 'Froot' and will be the first released under her new singular Marina moniker as her previous three records were credited to Marina and the Diamonds.
It is split into two eight-song collections, with each collection exploring psychologist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross' theory that humans are only capable of experiencing those two emotions.
The record took two years to make and was recorded in London, Sweden and Los Angeles with several songwriters and producers, including Noonie Bao, Sam De Jong, Oscar Gorres, Camille Purcell, Justin Parker and Joe Janiak.
Marina also announced a UK and North American tour in support of the album, including a show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on May 3.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.