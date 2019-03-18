Marina vowed to never work with her boyfriend Jack Patterson again after her first collaboration with his band Clean Bandit.

The 33-year-old pop star - whose real name is Marina Diamandis - worked with the dance group on 2017 song 'Disconnect' but after that track she made an initial decision to avoid more studio time with Jack because she thought their songwriting would be too influenced by their romance.

In an interview with V Magazine, she said: ''After that we didn't write together again, because I just found it too weird. I thought, what am I going to write about? Being in love with you? It won't work.''

However, Marina changed her mind about working with her man and features on 2018 Clean Bandit tune 'Baby' along with Luis Fonsi and that track will be included on her upcoming new LP 'Love + Fear' which drops on April 26.

The album is the singer's first studio effort since 2015's 'Froot' and will be the first released under her new singular Marina moniker as her previous three records were credited to Marina and the Diamonds.

It is split into two eight-song collections, with each collection exploring psychologist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross' theory that humans are only capable of experiencing those two emotions.

The record took two years to make and was recorded in London, Sweden and Los Angeles with several songwriters and producers, including Noonie Bao, Sam De Jong, Oscar Gorres, Camille Purcell, Justin Parker and Joe Janiak.

Marina also announced a UK and North American tour in support of the album, including a show at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on May 3.