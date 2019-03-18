Marina's Clean Bandit hit 'Baby' almost didn't happen - due to her split from the band's multi-instrumentalist Jack Patterson.

The 33-year-old Welsh pop star - whose real name is Marina Lambrini Diamandis - previously dated Jack, also 33, in 2015, and the 'I Am Not A Robot' hitmaker has admitted she initially thought it would be ''too weird'' to collaborate and write a song with his band again.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she spilled: ''After that we didn't write together again ... I found it too weird.

''I though, 'What am I going to write about?

Being in love with you? It won't work.'''

Marina - formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds - previously teamed up with the 'Rather Be hitmakers on the track 'Disconnect' the same year she sparked up a romance with Jack - who is joined by his brother Luke Patterson and Grace Chatto in the chart-topping group.

Meanwhile, Marina is set to release a two-part album on April 26.

'Love + Fear' features 'Baby' and the single 'Handmade Heaven'.

The record - which is the singer's first studio effort since 2015's 'Froot' - is split into two eight-song collections, which represent what it is to feel united and empowered by love, with the second half touching on feelings of fear and insecurity.

Marina also tackles gender inequality and the abuse of power on the emotive pop songs.

The record took two years to make and was recorded in London, Sweden and Los Angeles, with the finest songwriters and producers the music industry has to offer, including Noonie Bao, Sam De Jong, Oscar Görres, Camille Purcell, Justin Parker and Joe Janiak.

Marina also announced a UK and North American tour in support of the album, including a show at London's iconic Royal Albert on May 3.

Marina previously teased that her new music is ''very different'' from what her fans are used to production wise.

She said: ''The production of this album is very different [to the other albums].''

Meanwhile, the 'Hollywood' singer admitted she found it a struggle to work on new music following the release of 2015's 'Froot'

Asked how the album was coming along, she said: ''Really, really well. I've kind of been writing more than I ever have before which was unexpected because I thought I wasn't going to do this any more for a while. I'm really excited to put something out soon because it's been three years.''