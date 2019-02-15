Marina is releasing a two-part album.

The Welsh pop star - who has dropped her previous name Marina and the Diamonds - will release 'Love + Fear' on April 26 via Atlantic Records.

The extensive collection of songs features her huge hit with Clean Bandit, 'Baby', and the single 'Handmade Heaven'.

The record - which is the singer's first studio effort since 2015's 'Froot' - is split into two eight-song collections, which represent what it is to feel united and empowered by love, with the second half touching on feelings fear and insecurity.

The 33-year-old musician - whose full name is Marina Lambrini Diamandis - also tackles gender inequality and the abuse of power on the emotive pop songs.

The record took two years to make and was recorded in London, Sweden and Los Angeles, with the finest songwriters and producers the music industry has to offer, including Noonie Bao, Sam De Jong, Oscar Görres, Camille Purcell, Justin Parker and Joe Janiak.

Marina has also announced a UK and North American tour in support of the album, including a show at London's iconic Royal Albert on May 3.

Marina previously teased that her new music is ''very different'' from what her fans are used to production wise.

She said: ''The production of this album is very different [to the other albums].''

Meanwhile, the 'Hollywood' singer admitted she found it a struggle to work on new music following the release of 2015's 'Froot'

Asked how the album was coming along, she said: ''Really, really well. I've kind of been writing more than I ever have before which was unexpected because I thought I wasn't going to do this any more for a while. I'm really excited to put something out soon because it's been three years.''

Marina's full tour dates can be found by visiting www.marinaofficial.co.uk